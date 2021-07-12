Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 15,407 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 29.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,674 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 15,407 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, for a total transaction of $75,060.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

BBBY stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.37. 20,661 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,175,786. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

