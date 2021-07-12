Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 231 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VYM. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 64,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,929 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $105.47. The company had a trading volume of 22,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,049. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $108.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.94.

