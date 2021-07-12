Private Portfolio Partners LLC Sells 2,824 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC cut its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,824 shares during the quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $108.47. The company had a trading volume of 484,902 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

