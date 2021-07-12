Profund Advisors LLC Acquires 593 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 593 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFPI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in UFP Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $51,065,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 158.8% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 943,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,538,000 after purchasing an additional 578,738 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UFP Industries by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,880,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $749,344,000 after purchasing an additional 508,938 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 37.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,335,811 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,308,000 after buying an additional 362,549 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UFP Industries by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 585,193 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,507,000 after buying an additional 264,762 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UFPI opened at $73.47 on Monday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.04 and a 52-week high of $89.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.54.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 21.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.00%.

In related news, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $2,014,250.00. Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 6,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total transaction of $540,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 38,731 shares of company stock worth $3,150,058 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.67.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

