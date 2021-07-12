Profund Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 3.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in National Grid by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after purchasing an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 698,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,374,000 after acquiring an additional 24,164 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $334,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Grid alerts:

NGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Berenberg Bank raised National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

NYSE NGG opened at $65.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.35. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $53.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $2.2812 dividend. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.13. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 127.32%.

National Grid Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG).

Receive News & Ratings for National Grid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Grid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.