Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,302 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 23.6% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 12,296 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 2.1% in the first quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 208,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 61.9% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 196,126 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,046,000 after purchasing an additional 74,975 shares during the last quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $4,055,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Aptiv by 22.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 30,106 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares in the company, valued at $6,248,093.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total value of $914,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,435,831.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Aptiv from $170.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on Aptiv from $161.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aptiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.37.

NYSE APTV opened at $155.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.10, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.79. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $75.21 and a 1-year high of $160.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

