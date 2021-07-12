Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SF. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SF opened at $65.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.67. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.00 and a twelve month high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.11. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th.

SF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Stifel Financial from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.13.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total value of $699,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 228,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,951,495.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

