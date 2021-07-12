Profund Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 74.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in United States Steel in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group upgraded United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

United States Steel stock opened at $24.54 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.27. United States Steel Co. has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a negative net margin of 6.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -0.86%.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

