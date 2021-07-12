Profund Advisors LLC Sells 197 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Albemarle by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 9.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Albemarle by 2.4% in the first quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $175.51 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $75.34 and a twelve month high of $188.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.03 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.86%.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $229,199.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Norris sold 3,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total transaction of $488,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,793 shares in the company, valued at $2,023,340.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,496 shares of company stock worth $3,174,440. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

