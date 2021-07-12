Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CFO Sells $1,448,990.40 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NYSE:PGNY) CFO Mark S. Livingston sold 23,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total value of $1,448,990.40.

Shares of PGNY stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.81. 17,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

