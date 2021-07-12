ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Financial Contrast

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) and The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.48, meaning that its share price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Progressive has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for ProSight Global and The Progressive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 0 0 2.00 The Progressive 4 5 4 0 2.00

ProSight Global presently has a consensus target price of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. The Progressive has a consensus target price of $99.91, indicating a potential upside of 0.03%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than The Progressive.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and The Progressive’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $816.11 million 0.69 $22.23 million $0.91 14.05 The Progressive $42.66 billion 1.37 $5.70 billion $7.47 13.37

The Progressive has higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. The Progressive is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ProSight Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and The Progressive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 6.11% 7.39% 1.49% The Progressive 14.50% 25.38% 6.82%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.8% of ProSight Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.9% of The Progressive shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of The Progressive shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Progressive beats ProSight Global on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. It underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple perils, and others. The company serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property. The Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos and recreational vehicles (RV). This segment's products include personal auto insurance; and special lines products, including insurance for motorcycles, ATVs, RVs, watercrafts, snowmobiles, and related products. The Commercial Lines segment provides auto-related primary liability and physical damage insurance, and business-related general liability and property insurance for autos, vans, pick-up trucks, and dump trucks used by small businesses; tractors, trailers, and straight trucks primarily used by regional general freight and expeditor-type businesses, and long-haul operators; dump trucks, log trucks, and garbage trucks used by dirt, sand and gravel, logging, and coal-type businesses; and tow trucks and wreckers used in towing services and gas/service station businesses; as well as non-fleet and airport taxis, and black-car services. The Property segment writes residential property insurance for homes, condos, manufactured homes, and renters, as well as offers personal umbrella insurance, and primary and excess flood insurance. The company also offers policy issuance and claims adjusting services; and acts as an agent to place business owner's policies, general and professional liability, and workers' compensation insurance. In addition, it provides reinsurance services. The company sells its products through independent insurance agencies, as well as directly on Internet through mobile devices, and over the phone. The Progressive Corporation was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Mayfield, Ohio.

