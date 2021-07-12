Prosper (PROS) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $196,208.00

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 12th. One Prosper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002476 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $196,208.00 worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Prosper Profile

Prosper (CRYPTO:PROS) is a coin. Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 coins. Prosper’s official Twitter account is @Prosperpredict

According to CryptoCompare, “PROSPER is a short-term non-custodial prediction & hedging platform based on the Binance Smart Chain. At the moment of prediction placing, each user may reserve some amount of PROS token in order to ensure his prediction. The maximum amount of the reserved tokens equals 10% of the user prediction amount. Each exact pool has its own insurance fund.At the moment of the reward distribution, 15% of the prize is taken to the pool insurance fund and distributed to users who lost their predictions, but reserved PROS tokens for the insurance.The distribution is linearly based on the number of reserved tokens. “

Prosper Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

