Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $59.24

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.24, but opened at $61.50. Prothena shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 4,032 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PRTA. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $33.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Prothena from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Prothena from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.78.

The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.45.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. The company had revenue of $0.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total value of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $572,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRTA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297,931 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $14,252,000. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after acquiring an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Prothena by 876.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 352,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,855,000 after acquiring an additional 316,420 shares during the period. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

