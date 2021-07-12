Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Gap Up to $59.24

Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.24, but opened at $61.50. Prothena shares last traded at $57.92, with a volume of 4,032 shares.

PRTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Prothena from $28.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. began coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.78.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -17.69 and a beta of 1.58.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 14,255.73% and a negative return on equity of 57.65%. Research analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher S. Henney sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.73, for a total transaction of $572,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 115,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $5,318,787.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Prothena by 22,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,312,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $83,206,000 after buying an additional 3,297,931 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $73,745,000 after purchasing an additional 879,254 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,650,000. Palo Alto Investors LP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 3.0% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,742,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,772,000 after purchasing an additional 50,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter worth $14,252,000. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

