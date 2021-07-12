Prudential Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRGA. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in Surgalign by 305.6% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,973,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240,417 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Surgalign by 32.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,503,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,968 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Surgalign by 79.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,014,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,000 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Surgalign during the first quarter worth $2,002,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Surgalign by 21.8% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,920,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 522,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgalign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Surgalign has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.33.

SRGA opened at $1.25 on Monday. Surgalign Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.11 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.56. The company has a market cap of $138.04 million, a PE ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 2.11.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $23.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.54 million. Surgalign had a negative net margin of 23.77% and a negative return on equity of 151.41%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surgalign Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Surgalign Profile

Surgalign Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets spine implants worldwide. It offers products for thoracolumbar procedures, including Streamline TL Spinal Fixation system, a system for degenerative and complex spine procedures; and Streamline MIS Spinal Fixation system, a range of implants and instruments used via a percutaneous or mini-open approach; and interbody fusion devices, as well as products for cervical procedures, such as CervAlign ACP system, a comprehensive anterior cervical plate system; Fortilink-C IBF system, a cervical interbody fusion device that utilizes TETRAfuse 3D technology; and Streamline OCT system, a range of implants used in the occipito-cervico-thoracic posterior spine.

