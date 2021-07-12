Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 12,159 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 192,060 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.06% of Hanesbrands worth $3,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Hanesbrands by 9.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,820,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $527,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230,951 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 12,011,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,129,000 after acquiring an additional 309,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,789,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $172,889,000 after acquiring an additional 60,212 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Hanesbrands by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,934,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $136,371,000 after acquiring an additional 451,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,106,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,661 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBI. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.11.

Shares of NYSE HBI opened at $18.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.33. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.85 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.05, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,103.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at $279,939.51. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

