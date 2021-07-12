Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 12,595 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 22.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 12,595 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.12% of Merit Medical Systems worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,160,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $467,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,625 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 7,962 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Merit Medical Systems alerts:

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $63.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 905.84, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.10. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.46.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $248.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.06 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMSI shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.11.

In other news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,580.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director A Scott Anderson sold 23,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.19, for a total transaction of $1,407,479.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,372.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,666 shares of company stock valued at $3,717,133 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.