Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 20,077 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 157,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 20,077 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $3,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,033,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,433,000 after acquiring an additional 74,789 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $350,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 484,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,100,000 after purchasing an additional 29,751 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.25.

PEB opened at $23.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -5.12 and a beta of 2.07. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 16.72% and a negative net margin of 215.31%. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

