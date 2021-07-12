Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 2,909 Shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.09% of PS Business Parks worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSB. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in PS Business Parks by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,482 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PS Business Parks in the 4th quarter worth $408,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PS Business Parks by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 69,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of PS Business Parks during the fourth quarter worth $2,259,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in PS Business Parks by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSB shares. KeyCorp upgraded PS Business Parks from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PS Business Parks from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th.

In other PS Business Parks news, Director Joseph D. Russell, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.03, for a total transaction of $390,075.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $242,158.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter Schultz sold 9,697 shares of PS Business Parks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.16, for a total value of $1,523,980.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at $243,912.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,697 shares of company stock worth $2,458,761. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PS Business Parks stock opened at $153.37 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06 and a beta of 0.48. PS Business Parks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.26 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

PS Business Parks (NYSE:PSB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. PS Business Parks had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 38.26%. Equities analysts forecast that PS Business Parks, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. PS Business Parks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.93%.

PS Business Parks, Inc, a member of the S&P MidCap 400, is a REIT that acquires, develops, owns, and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant industrial, flex, and office space. As of September 30, 2020, the Company wholly owned 27.5 million rentable square feet with approximately 5,000 commercial customers in six states.

