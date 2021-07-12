Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 7,096 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 10.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,503 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $3,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TMX. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Terminix Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Terminix Global by 23.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Terminix Global in the first quarter worth about $79,000.

Shares of Terminix Global stock opened at $49.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.43 and a 12 month high of $55.00.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $471.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.26 million. Terminix Global had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 6.32%. Terminix Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc provides residential and commercial termite and pest management services. It offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with termite damage repair guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, crawlspace encapsulation, wildlife exclusion, and disinfection services.

