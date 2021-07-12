Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 21,882 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,882 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $3,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altice USA in the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,851,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465,601 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 54,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 10,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 2,350,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $87,443,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,719,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,905,339.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.22, for a total value of $102,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,577,734 shares of company stock worth $95,737,580 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

ATUS opened at $34.80 on Monday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $38.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.33.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 528.76% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ATUS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Altice USA from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Altice USA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.58.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

