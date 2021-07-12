PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PubMatic Inc. provides a cloud infrastructure platform which enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions. PubMatic Inc. is based in Redwood City, California. “

Get PubMatic alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of PubMatic from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cannonball Research initiated coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.86.

NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $35.41 on Friday. PubMatic has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $76.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.37.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.48 million. PubMatic’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PubMatic news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total value of $507,160.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Der Zweep Michael Van sold 4,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $128,112.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 145,322 shares of company stock worth $4,989,483 over the last three months. 89.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,590,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $693,000. Finally, Vista Equity Partners Management LLC bought a new position in PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,969,000. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PubMatic (PUBM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.