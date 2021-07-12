Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Shares Gap Up to $18.43

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.43, but opened at $18.90. Pulse Biosciences shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 2 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 950,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 67,501 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 235,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 27,127 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $2,966,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLSE)

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

