PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Shares Down 5.3%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)’s stock price fell 5.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.15. 7,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,068,292 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCT. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum began coverage on PureCycle Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PureCycle Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PureCycle Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get PureCycle Technologies alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 8.47 and a quick ratio of 8.47.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, CFO Michael E. Dee bought 2,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.03 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,000.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Melissa Westerman bought 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.47 per share, with a total value of $199,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $80,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $100,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $133,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the first quarter worth $148,000. Institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT)

PureCycle Technologies LLC produces recycled polypropylene. It uses a recycling process that separates color, odor, and contaminants from plastic waste feedstock into recycled polypropylene. Its recycling service converts waste plastic into virgin-like plastic. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.