PureTech Health (NASDAQ:PRTC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 1,252 shares.The stock last traded at $49.00 and had previously closed at $48.32.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PureTech Health stock. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ:PRTC) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 262,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,000. Colony Group LLC owned 0.92% of PureTech Health as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 2.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PureTech Health plc, a clinical stage biotherapeutics company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines for inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal, neurological and neuropsychological, and other diseases in the United States. The company offers KarXT targeting muscarinic acetylcholine receptors to treat schizophrenia and dementia-related psychosis; a hydrogel platform technology to treat obesity and other chronic metabolic diseases; a regenerative biology platform for androgenetic alopecia, epithelial ageing, and other medical conditions; a immunomodulation platform to treat chronic and acute inflammatory disorders; therapies for immune-mediated diseases based on a rationally-defined consortia of human microbiome-derived bacteria; and a digital treatments to treat cognitive dysfunction associated with neurology and psychiatry conditions.

