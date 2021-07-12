Putnam Investments LLC Has $345.12 Million Holdings in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,162,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 777,440 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 10.83% of Assured Guaranty worth $345,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGO traded up $0.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.69. 3,184 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,713. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 1-year low of $18.45 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 4.05% and a net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

In related news, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $53,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares in the company, valued at $10,273,636. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Russell B. Brewer II sold 18,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $886,373.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,273,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,000. Corporate insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

