Putnam Investments LLC Has $719.32 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,513,173 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 100,767 shares during the quarter. Adobe accounts for about 1.2% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.32% of Adobe worth $719,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

ADBE traded down $5.52 on Monday, hitting $598.98. 43,098 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,457,083. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $416.29 and a 12 month high of $607.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $529.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 35.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.71, for a total transaction of $1,602,452.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,955,252.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Recommended Story: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.