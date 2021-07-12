Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 219.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,080,100 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,801,305 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials makes up approximately 0.9% of Putnam Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $545,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,720,393 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,367,378,000 after purchasing an additional 176,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,636,987 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,950,397,000 after purchasing an additional 305,619 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,096,543,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 1.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,144,654 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,622,526,000 after purchasing an additional 115,387 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Applied Materials by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,937,940 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,194,108,000 after purchasing an additional 177,985 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $639,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.03, for a total transaction of $1,863,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 318,671 shares of company stock valued at $44,492,295 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.58.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $1.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $136.42. 147,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,143,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $124.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.84.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

