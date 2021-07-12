Putnam Investments LLC Sells 510,109 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 510,109 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.57% of American International Group worth $224,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in American International Group by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 105,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after acquiring an additional 11,917 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American International Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 215,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 129,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,979,000 after buying an additional 14,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,410,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,118,000 after buying an additional 177,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 25,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,983 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American International Group news, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,652,705.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.43. 86,363 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,338,862. American International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.57 and a 52-week high of $54.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.16.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 4.75% and a negative net margin of 8.73%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. Barclays raised their price objective on American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

