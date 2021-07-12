Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.60.

NYSE:MSM opened at $91.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. MSC Industrial Direct has a 52-week low of $60.09 and a 52-week high of $96.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.02.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Steve Armstrong sold 23,483 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $2,115,818.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,518. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total value of $63,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,650 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,904 in the last 90 days. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

