Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Intel Co. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:INTC)

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Intel in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer now expects that the chip maker will post earnings of $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.05. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Intel’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Intel alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 7th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.12.

INTC opened at $55.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.46. Intel has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.61.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,984.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,984. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $2,141,057,000. Baupost Group LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,005,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 99,828,667 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,388,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,519 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 100,766.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,195,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $258,847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,927,959 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,192,091,000 after purchasing an additional 4,649,880 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.