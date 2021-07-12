Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Increased by Analyst

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report issued on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.52. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hartford Financial Services Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.00.

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $61.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a one year low of $34.69 and a one year high of $69.94. The company has a market cap of $22.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 23,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,207,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 125,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 39,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gillson Capital LP grew its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 150,102 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after purchasing an additional 78,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Further Reading: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.