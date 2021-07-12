Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires 104,414 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 185.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,414 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $3,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 417.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Under Armour in the fourth quarter worth about $19,184,000. 39.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Under Armour alerts:

NYSE:UAA opened at $21.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.78, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.88.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.41.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Further Reading: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA).

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.