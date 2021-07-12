Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Stake in Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:KC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,478,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,643,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,521 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 12.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,869,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,146,000 after purchasing an additional 436,500 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Kingsoft Cloud by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,974,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,968,000 after purchasing an additional 24,968 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Kingsoft Cloud during the first quarter valued at about $67,115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 567.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,604,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,095,000 after buying an additional 1,364,155 shares during the period. 26.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kingsoft Cloud stock opened at $29.69 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.40. Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $27.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.67.

Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 14.33% and a negative return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingsoft Cloud from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Macquarie cut their target price on Kingsoft Cloud from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Kingsoft Cloud Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

