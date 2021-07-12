Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires Shares of 56,364 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 56,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. 76.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Shares of MPC opened at $58.68 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $64.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of -35.78, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.17.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 7.64% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $22.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments: Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

