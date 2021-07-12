Quadrature Capital Ltd Cuts Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lowered its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 69.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,312 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ledyard National Bank grew its stake in International Business Machines by 84.8% during the 1st quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 11,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after buying an additional 5,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of The West now owns 17,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,511,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 26,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 28,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 7,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $141.52 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $105.92 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.15.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.