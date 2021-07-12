Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $3.90 Million Holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) by 215.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,360 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,836 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,022,000 after buying an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,320,566 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $516,266,000 after buying an additional 1,040,328 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,384 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,564 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 5,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

WDC opened at $70.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $33.53 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 2.13%. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WDC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Western Digital from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

