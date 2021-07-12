Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 51.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,491 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 20.2% in the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 77.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. KeyCorp increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 9th. increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.93.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,844,519.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,913,375.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock worth $9,051,818. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DHR opened at $277.47 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $181.18 and a 52-week high of $280.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $197.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.69.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

