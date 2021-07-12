Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $5.61 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 116,096 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,605,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DAL opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.38 and a twelve month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.39.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

