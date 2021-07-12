QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,327,840 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 2,241,824 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.30% of QUALCOMM worth $441,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. GeoWealth Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 308.0% during the 1st quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.96.

In other QUALCOMM news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.55. 267,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,490,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.93. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.51 and a twelve month high of $167.94. The stock has a market cap of $160.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

