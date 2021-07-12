Quantinno Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Big Lots were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Big Lots by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Big Lots by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Big Lots by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Big Lots alerts:

BIG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Big Lots from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Big Lots has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.00.

Shares of NYSE BIG traded down $2.40 on Monday, reaching $61.57. 8,756 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,321. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.67. Big Lots, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.13 and a 12 month high of $73.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.36.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 27th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.93. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. Big Lots’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

Big Lots Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Read More: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.