Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $501,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 32.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 542 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in HubSpot by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.75, for a total transaction of $295,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,479 shares in the company, valued at $19,905,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on HUBS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

HUBS stock traded down $7.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $595.00. 1,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,957. The company has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -301.45 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $532.15. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $616.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $281.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.98 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

