Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $672,000 Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the quarter. Life Storage comprises about 0.7% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Life Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 54.2% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Life Storage by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total value of $477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $579,300.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE LSI traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $114.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,190. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $102.78. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $114.12.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Life Storage from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Life Storage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.93.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

