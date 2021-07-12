Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,188 Shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Quantinno Capital Management LP cut its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,188 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,851 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 664 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,787 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Several research firms have commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $226,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Michael Olosky purchased 400 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $117.43 per share, for a total transaction of $46,972.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SSD stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $110.01. 418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,077. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.58. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.77 and a 52 week high of $119.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $347.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.10 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.42%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems that are used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, protection, and strengthening applications.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.