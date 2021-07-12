Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 2,885 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Quantinno Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 42.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,861 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,885 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Lennar by 18.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 6,854 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter worth $255,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Lennar by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEN stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $98.21. The company had a trading volume of 16,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,674,088. The company has a current ratio of 11.02, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $98.34. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $110.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

LEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Lennar from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.89.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

