Quantinno Capital Management LP Sells 420 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Valmont Industries makes up about 0.6% of Quantinno Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Valmont Industries by 1.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 80,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Valmont Industries by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $40,384,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valmont Industries by 5.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In related news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $232.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 419 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,149. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $242.01. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.04 and a 12-month high of $265.09.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is currently 24.45%.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

