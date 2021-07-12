Quantinno Capital Management LP Trims Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,360 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.6% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 136,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NYSE FLO traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.90. 7,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,140,458. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 64.12%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

