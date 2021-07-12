Quantitative Investment Management LLC Acquires New Shares in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in RPM International by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $148,694,000 after purchasing an additional 103,761 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,431,369 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,469,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in RPM International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 567,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,728,000 after purchasing an additional 49,516 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in RPM International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,673,000 after purchasing an additional 12,582 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in RPM International by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 369,802 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,571,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RPM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of RPM International from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of RPM International in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.67.

Shares of NYSE:RPM opened at $90.52 on Monday. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $99.30. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.51%.

In other RPM International news, Director Thomas Gross sold 1,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total value of $170,943.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,399.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers and sealants, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

