Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $678,000 Stock Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,595 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,571,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,632,000 after buying an additional 362,467 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 703.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 407,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after buying an additional 356,993 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 35.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,073,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,508,000 after purchasing an additional 282,732 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsal Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $155,427,000 after purchasing an additional 269,009 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $138.89 on Monday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.06 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.82 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.43.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.18). Euronet Worldwide had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.78 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $166.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $146.50 per share, with a total value of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

