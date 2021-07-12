Quantitative Investment Management LLC Has $791,000 Holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Quantitative Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 288,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,965 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABEV. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ambev in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.60 price objective on shares of Ambev in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $3.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.46. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.08. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 17.03%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

